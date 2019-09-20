Saddle Brook Man, 76, Severely Burned In Backyard Accident

A 76-year-old Saddle Brook man smoking a cigarette in his backyard on a warm, sunny Friday afternoon was severely burned after his flannel pants ignited, authorities said.

“He didn’t realize what happened until it was too late,” Police Chief Robert Kugler said.

AirMed One flew the Wilson Street victim to St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston after he inadvertently dropped the cigarette in his lap, the chief said.

He suffered third-degree burns on his leg, Kugler said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.