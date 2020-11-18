Saddle Brook Landscaper, 59, Charged With Repeated Sex Assaults Of Pre-Teen In NJ, PA

A 59-year-old landscaper from Saddle Brook was charged with having sex with a pre-teen at three different locations.

Jeffrey Pinto remained held Wednesday in the Bergen County Jail, pending an arraignment in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, following his arrest hours earlier.

The state Division of Child Protection and Permanency notified Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella’s staff on Saturday that Pinto had “engaged in sexual acts with a child under the age of thirteen while in Garfield,” the prosecutor said.

An investigation determined that similar acts occurred in Saddle Brook and Pennsylvania, Musella said Wednesdsay.

Pinto is charged with aggravated sexual assault, assault by sexual contact and child endangerment.

