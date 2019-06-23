Contact Us
Saddle Brook Firefighters Limit House Blaze Damage

Jerry DeMarco
Saddle Brook firefighters kept the flames from spreading beyond a single room of the Nedellec Drive house.
Saddle Brook firefighters kept the flames from spreading beyond a single room of the Nedellec Drive house. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Saddle Brook Police Chief Robert Kugler

A firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion during a Saddle Brook house blaze that was quickly doused early Sunday afternoon.

Township firefighters kept the flames from spreading beyond a single room of the Nedellec Drive house, Police Chief Robert Kugler said.

"Their response undoubtedly saved the home from being totally engulfed," Kugler said, adding that the rest of the house sustained some smoke and water damage.

"It's 90 degrees outside," the chief added. "One can only imagine how hot a firefighter is with nearly 50 pounds of gear on and directly next to intense flames and heat.

"That's why they're known as the bravest."

