Saddle Brook Fire: Explosion Rocks Area

Neighbors reported hearing explosions in a smoky Tuesday afternoon fire in a Saddle Brook home.

The 68-year-old homeowner safely got out of the Lanza Avenue residence after the fire broke out shortly before 1:50 p.m., Police Chief Robert Kugler said.

However, a half-dozen or so house cats of hers may or may not have made it, he said.

Wallington firefighters joined their Saddle Brook colleagues at the two-alarm blaze, which collapsed the rear of the home and tore through the rest.

Saddle Brook neighbors reported explosions in the Lanza Avenue fire.

PHOTO ABOVE: Aaron Haber for DAILY VOICE

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.