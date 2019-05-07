Contact Us
Saddle Brook Fire: Explosion Rocks Area

Jerry DeMarco
Saddle Brook neighbors reported hearing and feeling explosions in the Lanza Avenue fire.
Saddle Brook neighbors reported hearing and feeling explosions in the Lanza Avenue fire.

Neighbors reported hearing explosions in a smoky Tuesday afternoon fire in a Saddle Brook home.

The 68-year-old homeowner safely got out of the Lanza Avenue residence after the fire broke out shortly before 1:50 p.m., Police Chief Robert Kugler said.

However, a half-dozen or so house cats of hers may or may not have made it, he said.

Wallington firefighters joined their Saddle Brook colleagues at the two-alarm blaze, which collapsed the rear of the home and tore through the rest.

Saddle Brook neighbors reported explosions in the Lanza Avenue fire.

PHOTO ABOVE: Aaron Haber for DAILY VOICE

