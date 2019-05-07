Saddle Brook Fire: Explosion Rocks Area

Neighbors reported hearing explosions in a smoky Tuesday afternoon fire in a Saddle Brook home.
The 68-year-old homeowner safely got out of the Lanza Avenue residence after the fire broke out shortly before 1:50 p.m., Police Chief Robert Kugler said.
However, a half-dozen or so house cats of hers may or may not have made it, he said.
Wallington firefighters joined their Saddle Brook colleagues at the two-alarm blaze, which collapsed the rear of the home and tore through the rest.
PHOTO ABOVE: Aaron Haber for DAILY VOICE
