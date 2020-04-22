Saddle Brook, Fair Lawn Police Combine To Catch Accused Home Burglar

Saddle Brook and Fair Lawn police teamed up to nab a repeat offender following a residential burglary.

No one was home when Adam Zengel, 23, of New Brunswick entered the Saddle Brook home near the corner of North Midland Avenue and Rosol Lane through a rear window sometime overnight Monday into Tuesday, Detective Capt. John Zotollo said.

Zengel fled with several expensive electronic items, he said.

Saddle Brook police identified and caught him with help from Fair Lawn police, Zotollo said.

Zengel's criminal record includes mostly minor drug-related arrests out of several municipalities in New Jersey, as well as in Florida.

He was charged with burglary and theft and released pending a court hearing.

