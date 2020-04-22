Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Saddle Brook, Fair Lawn Police Combine To Catch Accused Home Burglar

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Adam Zengel
Adam Zengel Photo Credit: Palm Beach County (FL) Sheriff

Saddle Brook and Fair Lawn police teamed up to nab a repeat offender following a residential burglary.

No one was home when Adam Zengel, 23, of New Brunswick entered the Saddle Brook home near the corner of North Midland Avenue and Rosol Lane through a rear window sometime overnight Monday into Tuesday, Detective Capt. John Zotollo said.

Zengel fled with several expensive electronic items, he said.

Saddle Brook police identified and caught him with help from Fair Lawn police, Zotollo said.

Zengel's criminal record includes mostly minor drug-related arrests out of several municipalities in New Jersey, as well as in Florida.

He was charged with burglary and theft and released pending a court hearing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.