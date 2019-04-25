Saddle Brook Deli Seriously Damaged In Overnight Fire

Firefighters quickly put down an overnight blaze that severely damaged a Saddle Brook bagel shop.

No injuries were reported in the 1 a.m. fire Thursday at Metro Bagels and Deli at 5th Street and Route 46.

Saddle Brook firefighters were joined by their colleagues from Elmwood Park while companies from Fair Lawn, Lodi and Rochelle Park covered their firehouses.

They had the two-alarm blaze under control within a half hour.

The official cause wasn't immediately determined.

The overnight fire seriously damaged Metro Bagels & Deli in Saddle Brook.

ALL PHOTOS: Damien Danis

