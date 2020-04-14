Saddle Brook Adds 2 Needed Police Officers To Force

Saddle Brook officially added two desperately needed police officers to its depleted force on Tuesday.

Both Frank Giordano and Lawrence DiBello Jr. were promoted from special police officer/dispatchers to full-fledged patrol officers in a decidedly low-key proceeding at Township Hall in which everyone wore protective masks and the officers also wore gloves.

Everyone also kept a safe distance from one another -- including Mayor Robert White, who swore in the officers.

Coronavirus quarantines combined with the recent death of an officer, two recent retirements, injuries and an officer on family leave dropped the Saddle Brook force’s total from 34 to 26.

“The appointments were desperately needed to maintain effective police services for the community,” Police Chief Robert Kugler said.

“This COVID-19 public health crisis is a major concern for the public safety of our community residents and was one that required immediate action,” White added.

Both officers were hired from the N.J. Civil Service Commission’s eligible list, the chief said.

Officer Frank Giordano being sworn in by Mayor Robert White while his mother, Lori Giordano, holds the Bible. COURTESY: Saddle Brook PD

DiBello, 36, has been with the department since 2014. Lawrence holds a master’s degree in Military and Strategic Studies and a bachelor’s degree in Education and is an adjunct professor at Bergen Community College.

DiBello also is a former member of the Bergen County Sheriff’s Department Volunteer SWAT Equipment Team and a volunteer umpire with Saddle Brook Little League.

He also was graduated from the Passaic County Police Academy’s Alternate Route Program and holds certified NJ Police Training Commission status as a police officer.

Giordano, 24, has been with the department since 2017. He’s currently attending William Paterson University, majoring in Criminology.

“These 2 candidates are not only great choices to be police officers for our community," White said. "They already have our uniforms on and are trained and qualified to perform their respective duties serving the township.

“Additionally, upon his appointment, Officer DiBello can immediately join our regular sworn members in serving the community’s needs since he has the required Police Officer certification and training in our duty firearm and police patrol procedures.”

Kugler added that he and White “were not going to let another day go by without having an adequate amount of willing and able police officers to take care of our residents’ needs.

“It was life and death and the latter wasn’t ever going to be an option for us,” the chief said.

Lawrence DiBello Jr. Frank Giordano COURTESY: Saddle Brook PD

