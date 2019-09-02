Contact Us
S. Plainfield Cancels Labor Day Parade, Explosive Devices Found Near Route

A scene from a recent Labor Day parade in South Plainfield. Officials cancelled this year's parade Monday over an unspecified threat. Photo Credit: South Plainfield EMS

Officials in South Plainfield Monday have cancelled a Labor Day parade and other activities over what officials described only as a "security concern."

Officials did not immediately provide any information about the nature of the threat. A large police presence was seen Monday in Spring Lake Park and the parade route was closed off, according to a published report.

NJ.com reported that the parade was cancelled when about half a dozen pipe bomb-like devices were found on a property near the parade route. No direct threat was made but a man in his 50s is in police custody, NJ.com also reported.

The devices were not strong enough to kill anyone, the site also reported.

Gov. Phil Murphy was scheduled to march in the popular parade, which has been held annually in the Middlesex County community for decades.

Other activities, including fireworks and a 5K race, were also cancelled, authorities said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

