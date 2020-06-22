Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Rutherford PD: Released Stalker Chases Terrified Woman Down Street

Jerry DeMarco
Timothy Conti
Timothy Conti Photo Credit: BCJ

A Rutherford woman fearing for her life fled her home and drove away as a man who’d been stalking her chased her down the street in the middle of the night, authorities said.

The woman was hanging out with friends when Timothy Conti, 43, drove past her home around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Detective Capt. Patrick Feliciano said. 

Conti had repeatedly bothered the woman despite her insistence that he stay away from her, Feliciano said. So she dialed 911.

Police were having trouble finding him when Conti called the woman at 1:30 a.m., the captain said.

She again alerted police, who reached Conti by phone and told him to surrender or be arrested, Feliciano said.

He turned himself in at police headquarters at 2:30 a.m.

After he was processed and released, Conti went to the woman’s home around 3:30 a.m., the captain said.

She left the house, got into her car and drove off – with Conti running after her down the street, he said.

“She was really scared -- terrified,” Feliciano said.

A short time later, police again arrested Conti, whose most recent address was in Hackensack but told police he is homeless.

They sent Conti to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained Monday while awaiting a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on charges of repeatedly stalking the same victim.

