Rush-Hour Rollover In Maywood Takes Down Street Sign

A commercial van struck a street sign and rolled over in a busy Maywood intersection during Tuesday's evening rush.

The 29-year-old driver climbed out of the vehicle after the crash at the corner Spring Valley and Maywood avenues just before 5:30 p.m.

The driver, who wasn't injured, said he blinked and, before he knew it, had struck and downed the street sign.

The vehicle is owned by Duct Mate Installation, based in neighboring Hackensack.

The driver, 29, said he blinked and, before he knew it, he'd hit the pole holding the street sign.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.