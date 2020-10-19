Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Hackensack Teacher From Oradell Charged With Pocketing $300,000 In Ponzi Scheme
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Runaway Sedan Seriously Injures Helpful Cashier, Customer In Paramus ShopRite Parking Lot

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Paramus EMS
Paramus EMS Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving (FILE PHOTO)

A 65-year-old shopper from Hackensack and a cashier helping her load groceries into her car were seriously injured when they were struck by a runaway sedan in the Paramus ShopRite parking lot Saturday night, authorities said.

The 68-year-old driver "reported a mechanical failure" of his 2015 Nissan Versa after he put it into reverse in the lot of the Route 4 supermarket, Paramus Deputy Police Chief Robert Guidetti said.

Struck along with the customer was the 33-year-old cashier from Paterson, he said.

EMS members  took both women to Hackensack University Medical Center with serious injuries, the deputy chief said.

The sedan was impounded for a mechanical check as part of an ongoing investigation by Paramus detectives and members of the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit, he said.

******

ALSO SEE: A Hackensack schoolteacher from Oradell ran a Ponzi scheme that fleeced investors of $300,000 that she used for herself, authorities announced Monday.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/hackensack/news/hackensack-teacher-from-oradell-charged-with-pocketing-300000-in-ponzi-scheme/796285/

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.