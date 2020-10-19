Runaway Sedan Seriously Injures Helpful Cashier, Customer In Paramus ShopRite Parking Lot

A 65-year-old shopper from Hackensack and a cashier helping her load groceries into her car were seriously injured when they were struck by a runaway sedan in the Paramus ShopRite parking lot Saturday night, authorities said.

The 68-year-old driver "reported a mechanical failure" of his 2015 Nissan Versa after he put it into reverse in the lot of the Route 4 supermarket, Paramus Deputy Police Chief Robert Guidetti said.

Struck along with the customer was the 33-year-old cashier from Paterson, he said.

EMS members took both women to Hackensack University Medical Center with serious injuries, the deputy chief said.

The sedan was impounded for a mechanical check as part of an ongoing investigation by Paramus detectives and members of the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit, he said.

