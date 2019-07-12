RT 3 STANDSTILL: Motorcyclist Seriously Injured In Clifton Crash

UPDATE: A motorcyclist was hospitalized with serious injuries after a Friday crash that continued to keep eastbound Route 3 closed, responders said.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson after both Advanced Life Support and Basic Life Support units responded to the 6 p.m. crash.

The highway remained closed and still hadn't reopened well over an hour later, as investigators collected evidence and interviewed witnesses.

Meanwhile, police detoured vehicles onto Bloomfield Avenue.

There were also rubbernecking delays on the westbound side.

Police were detouring eastbound Route 3 traffic off Bloomfield Avenue.

PHOTO: Susan Kraft

