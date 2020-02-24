Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Route 80 Truck, Commuter Bus Crash Jams Late-Morning Rush

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The eastbound Route 80 express lanes bound for Manhattan were jammed.
The eastbound Route 80 express lanes bound for Manhattan were jammed. Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE

A truck rear-ended a bus, injuring three people and jamming traffic on eastbound Route 80 Monday morning.

The driver and two passengers on the No. 165 bus from Westwood to New York City were hospitalized with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening after the 7:30 a.m. crash in the express lanes near the Ridgefield Park/Bogota exit, NJ Transit's Nathan Rudy said.

Express lane traffic was jammed. Local lanes were moving slowly.

State and NJ Transit police responded, along with the state DOT Safety Services Patrol.

Main Auto Body was summoned to remove the vehicles.

Another bus collected the remaining 46 passengers.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.