Route 80 Road Rage: Tractor-Trailer Driver Charged With Threatening Motorist With Loaded Gun

A tractor-trailer driver was captured by Moonachie police after he threatened another motorist with a handgun on Route 80, authorities said.

Officers John Bussanich and Frank Tamargo were on patrol in the Teterboro area when NJ State Police issued an alert following Tuesday night’s alleged road rage incident.

The driver of the rig “reportedly brandished a black firearm and threatened another driver,” Sgt. Jeff Napolitano said.

The officers were checking businesses near the Route 80 exit ramp to North Street in Teterboro when Tamargo spotted the truck leaving a local business, Napolitano said.

The officers seized the driver, Alex Rafael Diaz Gonzales of Wilkes Barre, PA, after finding the black Glock 23, the sergeant said.

He was later turned over to New Jersey State Police.

Gonzalez spent his 35th birthday Thursday in the Bergen County Jail.

He's charged with aggravated assault (for pointing a gun at another) and assorted weapons charges, including having large-capacity ammunition and hollow-nose bullets, records show.

“Drivers need to be reminded that if they perceive they were cut off in some way, or some other motorist action makes them angry as they are driving, let it go,” Napolitano said.

“Just copy [the license platedown] if you feel the police need to be notified or you want to sign complaints at a later time,” he said.

“Never follow, and definitely never engage other drivers,” the sergeant said. “You never know who you are dealing with, what their mental state might be or what they may be capable of.

“Some people may be armed. Some people may have the capacity to use those firearms,” Napolitano added.

“While people might feel some sense of security behind the wheel of their cars, the cars themselves can be dangerous weapons -- and guns, of course, are.“

