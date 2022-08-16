Contact Us
Route 46 Crash Causes Delays, Detours In Morris County

Valerie Musson
A crash on Route 46 was causing serious delays and detours in Morris County, authorities said.
The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes in Parsippany shortly before 10:50 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16, police said.

The far right lane of Route 46 east at New Road was closed and all northbound traffic from Route 280 detoured onto Route 46 east, police said.

Delays were expected in the area as crews continue to investigate and clear the crash scene.

