Route 23 Bank Robbed

At the scene of the Wells Fargo bank robbery on Route 23 in Pequannock. Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE photo

A robber with what witnesses said appeared to be a fake beard robbed a Pequannock bank on Thursday.

No weapon was shown in the holdup at the Wells Fargo branch on southbound Route 23 in the township's Pompton Plains section, authorities said.

Witnesses said the older robber appeared to have a painted beard.

In a separate incident, police had converged earlier at a Target parking lot just down the highway from the bank in Riverdale for what proved to be an unfounded report of a man with a gun.

"The area was checked and no individual was found," Riverdale police said. "Surveillance video from the store revealed that no individual matching the description given, was even in the area. Reports that there was a robbery or that there was any danger are completely false."

