Roselle Man Gets 18 Years For Killing Friend In Jersey City

A Roselle man who took pains to confirm his friend's whereabouts before shooting him to death at his Jersey City home was sentenced Thursday to 18 years in prison, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said.

Kahsaun Bell, 21, must serve at least 15 years before earning parole eligibility on a charge of aggravated manslaughter, to which he had previously pleaded guilty.

On Jan. 29, 2018, Bell repeatedly called and sent texts to Angel Cruz, 18, to make sure he was at his Rose Avenue home. Bell then went to the home and shot Cruz multiple times

Police responding to a report of shots fired discovered Cruz with gunshot wounds to the chest and extremities, He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead a few hours later.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.