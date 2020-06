An SUV overturned in a crash Tuesday afternoon that temporarily closed the northbound lanes of Route 17 near the Garden State Parkway in Paramus.

At least one occupant was injured, though apparently not seriously, in the 12:45 p.m. two-vehicle crash, responders said.

Everyone was out of their vehicles and no extrications were required, they noted.

