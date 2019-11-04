Rockland Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting Youngster In Hackensack

A construction worker from Rockland County was charged with sexually assaulting a Hackensack youngster.
Enrique R. Alvarado-Chucay, 22, of Spring Valley, remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court following his arrest a day earlier.
Hackensack police received a complaint last month that Alvarado-Chucay sexually assaulted a juvenile in the city, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.
Musella’s Special Victims Unit and Hackensack police investigated, the prosecutor said.
Alvarado-Chucay was charged with sexual assault and child endangerment.
