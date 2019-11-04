Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Teaneck Police Quickly Subdue Barricaded Tenant In Apartment Fire
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Rockland Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting Youngster In Hackensack

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Enrique R. Alvarado-Chucay
Enrique R. Alvarado-Chucay Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A construction worker from Rockland County was charged with sexually assaulting a Hackensack youngster.

Enrique R. Alvarado-Chucay, 22, of Spring Valley, remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court following his arrest a day earlier.

Hackensack police received a complaint last month that Alvarado-Chucay sexually assaulted a juvenile in the city, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Musella’s Special Victims Unit and Hackensack police investigated, the prosecutor said.

Alvarado-Chucay was charged with sexual assault and child endangerment.

******

ALSO SEE: A 57-year-old mechanic from the Bronx was charged with sexually assaulting a pre-teen when he lived in Hackensack.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/hackensack/police-fire/mechanic-charged-with-sexually-assaulting-hackensack-pre-teen/778721/

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.