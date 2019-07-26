Rockaway Woman Gets 5 Years Behind Bars For DWI Crash That Killed Friend, 22

A 22-year-old Rockaway woman was sentenced to five years in state prison with no parole in connection with a February crash that left her friend dead.

Samantha Viscardi last month pleaded guilty to second degree reckless vehicular homicide and driving while intoxicated, Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp said.

Viscardi, who formerly worked at BMW of Morristown, had been drinking at two bars and was using her cellphone when she crashed her car near 435 Green Pond Road, with 22-year-old Kimberly Boyle in the front passenger seat, according to the police report.

Boyle died of brain injuries sustained in the crash on Feb. 9.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.