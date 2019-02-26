Rockaway Woman Charged With Liability For Fentanyl, Heroin Death

A Rockaway woman initially arrested on a minor drug charge is facing much more severe consequences for providing the heroin and fentanyl that killed a user, authorities said.

Natalia E. Zyga, 30, is charged with strict liability for a drug-induced death, they said.

Police found Sasha Truesdale dead Nov. 23 after overdosing on drugs given to her by Zyga, Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp, Chief of Investigations Stephen F. Wilson, Jr. and Rockaway Borough Police Chief Conrad Pepperman said in a joint release Tuesday.

Under state law, someone who sells illegal drugs that kills the user can be charged with his or her death. Anyone convicted of the offense can be sentenced to from 10 to 20 years in state prison. A plea bargain could produce a lesser term, however.

Zyga was sent to the Morris County Correctional Facility pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court.

The Rockaway Borough Police Department, Morris County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes and Special Enforcement Units participated in the investigation, authorities said.

Anyone with additional information that could help the case is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at (973) 285-6200 .

