Rockaway Police, Firefighters Hoof It To Help Fallen Horse

A horse that fell and became wedged between two trees in Rockaway received help from first responders getting back up.

A woman and her friend were riding their horses along the Light Blue trail in the Wildcat Ridge Wildlife Management Area around when one horse tumbled down about a mile in from Meriden Road around 4:45 p.m. Sunday, Rockaway Police Chief Martin McPartland said.

"The ground out there was rocky and with the recent rainfall a little slick," McPartland said. "The horse was pinned between two trees and wasn't able to get up himself."

Firefighters and police got a rope around the horse's belly and rear legs to help reposition him, before the horse pulled himself up, the chief said.

"The most important thing here," said McPartland, "is that everyone was able to go home in one piece."

No injuries were sustained in the assist.

