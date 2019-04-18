Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: RECOGNIZE HIM? Authorities Seek Help Solving $32,000+ Park Ridge Bank Robbery
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Rockaway Police, Firefighters Hoof It To Help Fallen Horse

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
"The most important thing here," said Rockaway Police Chief Martin McPartland, "is that everyone was able to go home in one piece."
"The most important thing here," said Rockaway Police Chief Martin McPartland, "is that everyone was able to go home in one piece." Photo Credit: Martin McPartland

A horse that fell and became wedged between two trees in Rockaway received help from first responders getting back up.

A woman and her friend were riding their horses along the Light Blue trail in the Wildcat Ridge Wildlife Management Area around when one horse tumbled down about a mile in from Meriden Road around 4:45 p.m. Sunday, Rockaway Police Chief Martin McPartland said.

"The ground out there was rocky and with the recent rainfall a little slick," McPartland said. "The horse was pinned between two trees and wasn't able to get up himself."

Firefighters and police got a rope around the horse's belly and rear legs to help reposition him, before the horse pulled himself up, the chief said.

"The most important thing here," said McPartland, "is that everyone was able to go home in one piece."

No injuries were sustained in the assist.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.