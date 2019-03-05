Rockaway Family Escapes Weekend Blaze

A Rockaway family of five escaped a weekend fire that destroyed part of their house, township officials said.

Two parents and three children were staying with a neighbor after a blaze that started in their Whitfield Court chimney spread into the attic Saturday evening, Councilman Tucker Kelley said.

"The parents and their three children have received temporary housing and many of their belongings were saved as well," Kelley said.

Responders included firefighters from Rockaway Township, Rockaway Borough, Boonton, Denville, Kinnelon, Picatinny and West Milford.

