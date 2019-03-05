Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: 'Operation Icebox': 19 Indicted In Heroin-Dealing Paterson East Side Gang Bust
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Rockaway Family Escapes Weekend Blaze

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
A Rockaway family of five was displaced in a weekend fire.
A Rockaway family of five was displaced in a weekend fire. Photo Credit: Tucker Kelley Facebook

A Rockaway family of five escaped a weekend fire that destroyed part of their house, township officials said.

Two parents and three children were staying with a neighbor after a blaze that started in their Whitfield Court chimney spread into the attic Saturday evening, Councilman Tucker Kelley said.

"The parents and their three children have received temporary housing and many of their belongings were saved as well," Kelley said.

Responders included firefighters from Rockaway Township, Rockaway Borough, Boonton, Denville, Kinnelon, Picatinny and West Milford.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.