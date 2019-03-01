Contact Us
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Rochelle Park Police Stop Stolen Car Driven By 14-Year-Old

Jerry DeMarco
Rochelle Park Police Department
Rochelle Park Police Department Photo Credit: Rebecca Abma

A 14-year-old boy was behind the wheel of a stolen car stopped by a Rochelle Park police officer, authorities said.

Officer Todd Starling pulled over the 2002 Honda Civic – which had its keys taken from the owner at an Elmwood Park fitness center -- on Rochelle Avenue, Detective Sgt. James M. DePreta

Said.

Taken into custody were the 14-year-old driver and three passengers – only one of whom, 18-year-old Osvaldo Mejia, is an adult.

Mejia was charged with knowingly riding in a stolen vehicle, given a court date and released.

Delinquency complaints for receiving stolen property and joyriding were issued to the juveniles, who were released to parents or guardians.

Patrolman John Cassidy and Chris Saldivia assisted.

DePreta, meanwhile, urged fitness center patrons to avoid leaving keys in jacket pockets and key baskets.

