Rochelle Park PD: Rookie Officer Snags Allendale Driver Who Registered .30 After Hitting 4 Cars

Jerry DeMarco
The BMW struck several parked vehicles in the lot outside the West Passaic Avenue office building, police said. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A drunk Allendale driver who registered nearly four times the legal blood-alcohol limit made it to work in Rochelle Park – after hitting four other vehicles in the parking lot of his building, authorities said.

Officer Joseph Buono, a rookie officer on one of his first patrol tours behind the wheel, searched the West Passaic Avenue office building following Monday’s 9:40 a.m. call, Sgt. Ed Kukalski said.

He found 26-year-old Robert J. McCarthy on the third floor.

“He said he had to go work,’ Kukalski said.

Moments earlier, McCarthy’s 2015 BMW had struck several parked vehicles in the lot outside, he said.

Somehow he made it to Rochelle Park from Allendale, the sergeant said.

McCarthy was charged with DWI and reckless driving, among other counts, and released pending a hearing.

