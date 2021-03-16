Rochelle Park PD: Hit-Run Driver Ends Up Hospitalized After Wading Through Frigid River

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Jerry DeMarco
Thomas Overton
Thomas Overton Photo Credit: ROCHELLE PARK PD

A driver who tried to elude Rochelle Park police by wading through a frigid brook after crashing a vehicle ended up hospitalized and in custody instead, authorities said.

Thomas Overton, 18, of the Bronx nearly struck the owner whose car he’d just hit at the intersection of Berdan Street and South Drive as he fled the scene shortly after 5:30 p.m. Monday, Lt. James M. DePreta said.

Responding police found his abandoned Nissan Rogue – with no license plates -- at the end of dead-ended Chestnut Street soon after, DePreta said.

Witnesses who provided cellphone and home surveillance video told officers that Overton had headed on foot toward Sprout Brook, he said.

An alert went out to police in surrounding towns before Saddle Brook police eventually spotted him in the Saddle River.

Police seized Overton on the Rochelle Park side of Bergen County Park and immediately brought him to a hospital because of hypothermia, DePreta said.

They charged him Wednesday with resisting arrest, hindering, obstruction and attempted aggravated assault following is release from the hospital, then sent Overton to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court.

They also gave him a trio of summonses for not having a license, registration or insurance.

DePreta thanked Maywood and Saddle Brook police for helping find Overton.

