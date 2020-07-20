Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Robber Stabs Fair Lawn Service Station Attendant

Jerry DeMarco
Anyone who might have witnessed the incident or has surveillance images or information that can help catch the robber is asked to contact Fair Lawn Detective Sgt. Nick Snyher: (201) 794-5410. Photo Credit: FAIR LAWN PD

SEE ANYTHING? A robber stabbed a Fair Lawn service station attendant with a screwdriver before fleeing with $550, said police who sought the public’s help finding him.

The robber punched a second victim in the face when he told him he didn’t have any money, Sgt. Brian Metzler said Monday.

The robber came to Woroco Gas on Maple Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. Friday asking for a gas can, Metzler said.

He then struck a 31-year-old employee from Fair Lawn in the back of the head, pulled a screwdriver from his waistband and stabbed him four times in the left arm, wounding him several times, the sergeant said.

The robber – described only as black and wearing a black shirt and black baseball cap -- attacked a 42-year-old Fair Lawn resident as he fled.

Police converged on the area and brought in a K-9 in an attempt to locate him.

The Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance Corps responded, but both victims refused medical attention, Metzler added.

Anyone who might have witnessed the incident or has surveillance images or information that can help catch the robber is asked to contact Fair Lawn Detective Sgt. Nick Snyher: (201) 794-5410.

