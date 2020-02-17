ROAD RAGE: Truck Driver Injured With Brick Thrown Through Window On NJ Turnpike

A 44-year-old truck driver suffered a broken arm when a brick was thrown through his window during a road rage incident on the New Jersey Turnpike in South Brunswick, police said.

The attack happened about 3 p.m. Friday on the exit 8A offramp, South Brunswick police said.

While both cars were stopped on Route 535, police say a man got out of his car and attempted to enter the truck..

When the man found the truck door locked, he picked up a brick from the roadside and hurled it through the window, police said. After throwing the brick, police say the man got back into his dark-colored SUV and drove south on Route 535.

In addition to a broken arm, the truck driver suffered cuts from the shattered glass. He was taken to Princeton Medical Center by ambulance. Police did not release his name.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Brunswick Police at 732-329-4646. Police said they are looking for a white man in his late 20s, who was wearing a dark hat and red shirt. Police say he was in a black or blue SUV.

