Breaking News: Firefighter Slammed Into Hawthorne Ambulance Accidentally, Police Say
ROAD RAGE: I-80 Truck Driver Pointed Gun At Another Car In Roxbury, Police Say

David Fonseca of Rochester was charged with two weapons offenses and aggravated assault, New Jersey State Police said.
A 27-year-old tractor trailer driver from New York pulled a handgun on another driver while driving through Roxbury on I-80, authorities said.

David Fonseca of Rochester was charged with two weapons offenses and aggravated assault, New Jersey State Police said.

Police received a 911 call last Friday around 11:15 a.m., from a caller saying a tractor-trailer driver pulled next to him and pointed a handgun at him, authorities said.

The caller gave a description of the vehicle -- a tractor trailer with New York plates -- which troopers found moments later near milepost 32.2, the NJSP said.

Fonseca was subsequently arrested and found to be in possession of a .32 caliber revolver, located in the truck.He was lodged at the Morris County jail pending a detention hearing.

