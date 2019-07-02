Contact Us
Breaking News: UPDATE: Police ID Victim In Fairview Killing, Release Mugshots Of Four Charged With Murder
ROAD RAGE: Harding Man Dragged, Threatened Death, Hit Driver In Face With Hammer, Police Say

Cecilia Levine
Henriques was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats and unlawful weapon possession. Photo Credit: Harding PD

A 50-year-old Harding man was arrested after threatening to kill another driver and hitting him in the face with a hammer then dragging him, authorities said.

Victor Henriques was on Lake Trail West in Mt. Kemble Lake on June 22 around 6:05 p.m. when the apparent assault took place, Harding Police Chief Erik Heller said.

Henriques was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats and unlawful weapon possession.

He was issued a summons and released pending an appearance in Morris County Superior Court.

