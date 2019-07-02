ROAD RAGE: Harding Man Dragged, Threatened Death, Hit Driver In Face With Hammer, Police Say

A 50-year-old Harding man was arrested after threatening to kill another driver and hitting him in the face with a hammer then dragging him, authorities said.

Victor Henriques was on Lake Trail West in Mt. Kemble Lake on June 22 around 6:05 p.m. when the apparent assault took place, Harding Police Chief Erik Heller said.

Henriques was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats and unlawful weapon possession.

He was issued a summons and released pending an appearance in Morris County Superior Court.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.