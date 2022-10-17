Road Rage Driver Shoots, Rear-Ends Victims On Route 1&9: Police

Police in Hudson County were searching for a road rage driver who rear-ended another vehicle and then fired two shots into the windshield over the weekend.

The victim, a 27-year-old Rahway man, told Kearny police he had a 29-year-old passenger in his BMW 335, and were in front of a white Dodge Durango had been behind in traffic on Truck Route 1&9 south near Communipaw Avenue in Jersey City around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, local police said.

The driver of the Durango apparently flashed his high beams repeatedly at the victim’s vehicle and then struck the victim’s BMW from behind.

The two vehicles continued driving into Kearny where the Durango’s driver cut off the victim on Route 1&9 near Jacobus Avenue. When traffic slowed, the driver of the Durango allegedly held a handgun out the driver’s side window and fired it at the victim’s BMW.

Preliminary investigation suggests that two shots were fired at the BMW, with one striking the car’s windshield. Neither occupant of the BMW was struck by gunfire or injured.

The suspect vehicle was reported as a white Dodge Durango with tinted windows and a temporary registration tag. After the shooting, the Durango’s driver fled on Route 1&9 into Newark.

The investigation is active. Tips from the public can be telephoned to Det. Michael Farinola at (201) 998-1313 ext. 2849, or can be emailed to tips@kearnynjpd.org. Reference case number 22-43,397.

