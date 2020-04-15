Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
ROAD RAGE: Bicyclist Follows, Punches On-Duty EMT At Newark Gas Station, Authorities Charge

Jerry DeMarco
Newark police
Newark police Photo Credit: COURTESY: Newark PD

An East Orange bicyclist punched and spit on an EMT in a Newark road rage incident, authorities said.

Terrell Coley, 30, “rode his bike in front of an emergency vehicle driven by the EMT, almost causing a collision,” state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said.

Coley began yelling at the EMT and followed him into a Central Avenue gas station, where he spit on his and punched him in the face, Grewal said.

He pedaled off, but Newark police quickly identified and arrested him, the attorney general said.

They charged Coley with aggravated assault on an on-duty EMT, among other offenses, and released him pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Newark.

The EMT wasn’t seriously injured.

