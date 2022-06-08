Riot Breaks Out After Officer Choked, Men Being Sought By Police In Newark: Authorities

Police issued warrants for the arrests of two men and were trying to identify a third wanted in the choking of a Newark officer that led to a riot Friday, Aug. 5, authorities said.

An officer was making an arrest on the 400 block of Elizabeth Avenue around 12:15 a.m., when he was grabbed by a man at the scene, Newark Public Safety Director Fitz Fragé said.

Another police officer intervened by attempting to free the officer, but the second officer was then strangled by the man who grabbed the officer. Because a crowd was gathering, a third officer attempting to control the crowd at the scene was struck on his left elbow.

Darnee Thomas, 33, and Isaiah Diggs, 22, were wanted for inciting a riot, Frage said.

Police sought the public’s help in identifying the third suspect who is being sought for inciting a riot and obstruction the administration of the law.

Director Fragé urges anyone with information about the whereabouts of Darnee Thomas, Isaiah Diggs, or the identity of the third suspect to call the Police Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at your App Store. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

