Rig Filled With Chick-Fil-A Fries, Hash Browns Tips At 'Tanker Turn' Link To Route 80

Jerry DeMarco
Chick-Fil-A says its waffle fries, rolled out 35 years ago, are its best seller. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

UPDATE: A driver hauling Chick-fil-A waffle fries and hash browns was hospitalized after his tractor-trailer tipped at North Jersey's infamous "tanker turn" in Teaneck late Wednesday, authorities said.

Heavy-duty wreckers were summoned to right the rig after it toppled around 9:30 p.m. on the northbound Route 95 connector to westbound Route 80.

The driver sustained an ankle injury, responders said.

Access to the westbound local lanes on Route 80 from 95 was blocked while the 'tater treats were offloaded to another truck and the wreckage was removed.

State Police created access to the express lanes on the left shoulder.

