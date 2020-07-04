Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Ridgewood Woman, 56, Charged With Repeatedly Making Bogus 911 Medical Calls During Pandemic

Jerry DeMarco
Ridgewood police
Ridgewood police Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

The last thing emergency dispatchers need during a pandemic are bogus 911 calls that Ridgewood police said a local woman made in one day.

Michelle Westermeyer, 56, “twice made false claims of a medical emergency to the 911 system by calling the 911 dispatch center ten times” this past Sunday, Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said.

Police who went to her home determined the calls were bogus, Luthcke said.

They gave Westermeyer a summons charging her with filing false medical emergency reports and released her pending a court hearing, the chief said.

