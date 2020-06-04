Ridgewood Police Car, Sedan Collide

No one was injured when a Ridgewood police car responding to a medical call collided with a sedan early Monday afternoon.

Both vehicles had to be towed after the crash in the 100 block of Ackermann Avenue.

Authorities were investigating the cause.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and provided this account.

******

ALSO SEE: Firefighters saved an entire block of businesses and homes by eventually putting down a destructive downtown blaze Sunday night in Ridgewood.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/ridgewood/police-fire/update-multi-alarm-fire-ravages-ridgewood-downtown/786141/

******

At the scene. Boyd A. Loving

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.