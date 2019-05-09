Contact Us
Ridgewood PD: Brooklyn Woman Tried To Pass Bogus Benjamin, Gave Them Fake Name

Jerry DeMarco
With help from their Glen Rock colleagues, village officers responding to the call from the South Maple Avenue pizza shop stopped a car with four occupants early Monday evening. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

Police nabbed a Brooklyn woman who they said tried to pass a counterfeit hundred-dollar bill at a Ridgewood pizzeria and then gave them a fake name when they stopped her.

With help from their Glen Rock colleagues, village officers responding to the call from the South Maple Avenue pizza shop stopped an Infiniti sedan with four occupants early Monday evening.

They took Kayla Jones, 30, into custody on charges of forgery, possession of a hypodermic needle and paraphernalia and hindering arrest, Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said.

She was released pending court action.

