Ridgewood Firefighters Free Driver In Rollover Crash

Ridgewood firefighters extricated a driver who was trapped after her SUV got knocked onto its side in a collision Wednesday afternoon.

The woman was hospitalized after her Subaru Forester collided with a Hyundai Santa Fe on East Glen Avenue at Corona Place around 2:30 p.m.

Paramedics from the Valley Hospital joined the Ridgewood Volunteer Ambulance Corps and village police and firefighters at the scene.

A flatbed truck was called to remove the Subaru.

No other injuries were immediately reported.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

