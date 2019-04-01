Ridgewood Car Owner Learns Why You Want To Turn In, Not Toss Unneeded License Plates

A Ridgewood woman was shocked when E-ZPass violations and notices from collection agencies began filling her mailbox.

It seems she'd tossed a new vehicle temporary license tag in the garbage a short time earlier, village police said.

Someone swiped it and put it on another car, they said.

There isn’t much police can do unless the thief is still using the tag and is stopped for some reason.

The Highview Terrace woman was advised to follow up with the state Motor Vehicle Commission and E-ZPass.

It’s rare (and doesn't apply to temporary tags), but some New Jerseyans have had their driver’s licenses suspended for not returning plates.

If you have New Jersey plates that are not in use, you have two options:

Visit a motor vehicle agency to surrender them. Ask a staff member at the greeter desk to assist you.

Send by mail to: New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission, P.O. Box 129, Trenton, NJ 08666-0129

NOTE: Either way, get a receipt, either by asking at the motor vehicle office or included a stamped, self-addressed envelope if you mail in the plates. Be sure to save the receipt, which serves as proof that the plates were surrendered in the event that charges are wrongfully acquired on them.

ALSO: License plates cannot be surrendered at inspection stations.

