A 9-year-old Ridgewood boy was hospitalized with lower leg injuries after he was struck by a car Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The boy ran out from in front of a parked car on Spring Avenue near South Van Dien Avenue and struck the side of a 36-year-old village woman’s Volvo wagon around 1 p.m., Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said.

He was alert and conscious when taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, she said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.