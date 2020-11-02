Contact Us
Ridgefield Pedestrian Struck By Van From Palisades Park

Jerry DeMarco
Broad Avenue at Edgewater Avenue, Ridgefield
Broad Avenue at Edgewater Avenue, Ridgefield Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

A 45-year-old Ridgefield pedestrian was struck in the crosswalk by a left-turning van Monday night, authorities said.

The borough resident was brought to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that weren’t considered life threatening after he was struck by a 2016 Ford Traverse shortly after 8 p.m. as he crossed Broad Avenue at Edgewater Avenue, Deputy Police Chief Robert Meurer said.

The 50-year-old Palisades Park driver remained at the scene, Meurer said.

An investigation was continuing.

Left turns are responsible for a quarter of all pedestrian crashes, police say. In most cases, a turning driver has a green light when pedestrians have the walk signal.

Changes in how cars are built have also created more blind spots.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to contact Ridgefield police: (201) 943-5210 , ext. 5024 . Please leave details, including where you can be reached, if you get voicemail. All callers can remain anonymous.

