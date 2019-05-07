Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Ridgefield PD: Hackensack Pedestrian, 24, Struck By SUV Was Drunk

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The Hackensack man was crossing Grand Avenue from west to east in the 600 block when he was struck by a 2005 Honda Pilot around 10:30 p.m., Ridgefield Deputy Police Chief Robert Meurer said.
The Hackensack man was crossing Grand Avenue from west to east in the 600 block when he was struck by a 2005 Honda Pilot around 10:30 p.m., Ridgefield Deputy Police Chief Robert Meurer said. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A 26-year-old pedestrian was drunk when he was struck by an SUV while crossing a Ridgefield street Monday night, authorities said.

The Hackensack man was crossing Grand Avenue from west to east in the 600 block when he was struck by a 2005 Honda Pilot around 10:30 p.m., Deputy Police Chief Robert Meurer said.

“There are no crosswalks in the area,” Meurer noted.

The victim remained in stable condition Tuesday at Hackensack University Medical Center with head pain and scrapes, the deputy chief said.

No summonses were issued to the driver, he said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.