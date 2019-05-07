Ridgefield Park Pizzeria Cook From Hackensack Found Drowned In Passaic River

Authorities were trying to determine how a Hackensack cook who worked at a popular Ridgefield Park pizzeria drowned in the Passaic River on the Fourth of July.

Someone spotted the 30-year-old victim’s body on the Harrison side of the river from Raymond Boulevard in Newark just after 4:45 p.m., responders said.

Harrison firefighters recovered the body near the PSE&G lot about 40 minutes later.

Friends said the cook had attended a soccer game earlier.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.