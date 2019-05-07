Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Ridgefield Park Pizzeria Cook From Hackensack Found Drowned In Passaic River

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Harrison firefighters recovered the body from the Passaic River near the PSE&G lot around 5:30 p.m.
Harrison firefighters recovered the body from the Passaic River near the PSE&G lot around 5:30 p.m. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Harrison FD

Authorities were trying to determine how a Hackensack cook who worked at a popular Ridgefield Park pizzeria drowned in the Passaic River on the Fourth of July.

Someone spotted the 30-year-old victim’s body on the Harrison side of the river from Raymond Boulevard in Newark just after 4:45 p.m., responders said.

Harrison firefighters recovered the body near the PSE&G lot about 40 minutes later.

Friends said the cook had attended a soccer game earlier.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.