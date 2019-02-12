Contact Us
Ridgefield Man Who Trafficked Child Porn Gets 5 Years, No Parole, In Federal Prison

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
Malcolm Salamanca
Malcolm Salamanca Photo Credit: Twitter

A Ridgefield man must spend the next five years in federal prison for collecting and distributing videos and other images of child sex abuse.

Because there's no parole in the federal prison system, Malcolm Salamanca, 29, will have to serve the entire term handed down Monday by U.S. District Judge Esther Salas in Newark.

Salas also sentenced Salamanca to five years of supervised release and imposed a special assessment of $10,000 under the Justice for Victims of Human Trafficking Act.

He’ll also have to register as a sex offender.

Salamanca admitted in August using a peer-to-peer file-sharing program to download and share the images, some of which undercover agents with the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations took from his computer during a November 2017 raid.

U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito credited the Homeland Security agents with the investigation leading to the plea negotiated by Assistant U.S. Attorney Melissa Wangenheim of his Cyber Crimes Unit in Newark.

Carpenito also thanked the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, Ridgefield police and U.S. Postal Inspection Service for their assistance.

