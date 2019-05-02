REWARD RISES: 10-Week-Old Puppy Found Submerged In Cage In West Milford Pond, #JusticeForJenny

UPDATE: The reward has risen to $7,000 for anyone who provides information that helps catch those responsible for killing a 10-week-old puppy whose body was found submerged in a weighted cage in a West Milford pond.

The female Golden Retriever's carcass and cage were found off Bonter Road in the Oak Ridge section of town, authorities said.

Found along with them was a vase that could help identify whoever was responsible.

Because somebody must know something, Last Resort Rescue -- who named the pup "Jenny" -- offered the reward and launched the hashtag #JusticeForJenny.

Contributions have continued to boost the amount.

“At this time there are no suspects or leads,” Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and West Milford Police Chief Timothy Storbeck said in a joint release Wednesday.

"The New Jersey State Agricultural State Lab will be [conducting] a necropsy" to determine when and how the puppy was killed, they said. "The investigation remains active and ongoing."

They asked that anyone who saw or knows something about the incident to contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or West Milford Detective Eric Darnsteadt at (973) 728-2801 .

Investigators hope this vase, found along with the puppy in the cage, provides a clue.

PHOTOS: Courtesy GREENWOOD LAKE ANIMAL HOSPITAL

