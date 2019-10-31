REWARD OFFERED: Thief Stole $27K In Jewelry From Morris County Home

A reward of $1,000 is being offered in locating the thief who stole thousands of dollars in jewelry from a Morris County home, authorities said.

Police responding to a Littleton Road (Route 202) home on reports of a residential burglary just before 8 p.m. on Saturday found the back door of the house forced open, the Morris County Sheriff's Crime Stoppers said in a release.

The thief ransacked three bedrooms and made off with nearly $20,000 in woman's jewelry and $7,000 in men's watched, the crime stoppers said.

The burglary occurred between 3 p.m. and 7:55 p.m., authorities said.

A possible suspect was captured on the homeowner's RING doorbell.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Morris County Sheriff's Crime Stoppers by visiting www.copcall.org

