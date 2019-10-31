Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Trucker Charged With Vehicular Homicide, Assault In Fatal NJ Turnpike Crash
DV Pilot Police & Fire

REWARD OFFERED: Thief Stole $27K In Jewelry From Morris County Home

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
A possible suspect was captured on the homeowners' RING doorbell.
A possible suspect was captured on the homeowners' RING doorbell. Photo Credit: MCCS

A reward of $1,000 is being offered in locating the thief who stole thousands of dollars in jewelry from a Morris County home, authorities said.

Police responding to a Littleton Road (Route 202) home on reports of a residential burglary just before 8 p.m. on Saturday found the back door of the house forced open, the Morris County Sheriff's Crime Stoppers said in a release.

The thief ransacked three bedrooms and made off with nearly $20,000 in woman's jewelry and $7,000 in men's watched, the crime stoppers said.

The burglary occurred between 3 p.m. and 7:55 p.m., authorities said.

A possible suspect was captured on the homeowner's RING doorbell.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Morris County Sheriff's Crime Stoppers by visiting www.copcall.org

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.