REVENGE MURDER: Convict In NJ Woman's Burning Death Gets Life In Prison

A New Hampshire man convicted of murder in the gruesome Massachusetts death of a New Jersey native has been sentenced to life in prison without parole, WCVB reports.

Julian Squires, 48, from Manchester, was found guilty on charges of murder and kidnapping for his role in the Nov. 3, 2015 killing of Ashley Bortner, 29, of Paulsboro, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office previously said.

Bortner was found gagged by clothing with her hands and feet tied behind her back, with burns over more than 70 percent of her body on railroad tracks. She had apparently been staying with family in the area but it was not known how long before that she'd left her home state.

Also charged in the gruesome death was Fernando Owens, 50, who authorities believe killed Bortner as revenge for the death of his son, 21-year-old Dominic Owens, the DA's office said.

Owens fled to the Dominican Republic after the incident, but was captured and awaits trial for murder and aggravated kidnapping.

Squires and his partner, Shannon Squires, were accused of lying to investigators about their whereabouts on the day of the brutal slaying, People Magazine says.

