Restaurant Worker From Franklin Lakes Arrested On Child Porn Charges: Authorities

An 18-year-old restaurant worker from Bergen County was arrested for disseminating child porn, authorities announced.

Skyler U. Sutter's arrest comes after a Dec. 9 execution of a search warrant at his Franklin Lakes home and a months-long investigation, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

"The investigation found that Sutter used the Internet to view, download, possess and distribute files depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent children," Musella said.

Sutter was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 in Paramus, and charged with one count of second-degree distribution of child pornography, and one count of third-degree possession of child pornography.

He was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Sutter's arrest is the result of an investigation conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office under the direction of Chief Jason Love.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.