Responders: Troubled Man Shoots Himself Outside Edgewater Motel

A troubled 32-year-old man was on life support after shooting himself in the parking lot of an Edgewater hotel before dawn Wednesday, responders said.

The man was sitting in a vehicle as responding officers arrived at the Comfort Inn along the Hudson River around 3:30 a.m..

He apparently had gotten into a dispute with a woman in North Bergen, responders said.

Before police could talk to the man, he shot himself in the head with a handgun, they said.

A landing zone was set up at nearby Veterans Field, but weather conditions cancelled plans for an airlift. An ambulance took the man to Hackensack University Medical Center.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office was notified. The Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

