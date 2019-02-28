Contact Us
Responders: Soaked, Naked DWI Motorist Seized After Car Goes Into Creek Behind MetLife

Jerry DeMarco
The Lyndhurst and Wallington dive teams were among the responders.
The Lyndhurst and Wallington dive teams were among the responders. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

An intoxicated driver whose vehicle went into a creek behind MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford early Thursday was found naked, soaked and bleeding at a nearby warehouse, responders said.

East Rutherford police found the man after responding to a 4:30 a.m. burglar alarm call triggered when he apparently tried to break into the building.

"He said he took off his clothes to get warm," a responder said.

The driver apparently had been at a local bar, then headed along Route 20 at one point and onto dead-ended East Union Avenue -- "and kept going right into" a canal of Berry's Creek, the responder said.

It wasn't immediately clear what type of charges he would face or whether he'd been hospitalized.

Dive teams from the Lyndhurst and Wallington fire departments were among the responders who headed to the scene early Thursday, just in case there had been anyone else in the fully-submerged vehicle.

The Berry's Creek canal is to the left (GoogleMaps)

